|
06.10.2022 14:05:00
3 Things About C3.ai Stock That Smart Investors Know
Most investors likely know three basic things about the enterprise AI software company C3.ai (NYSE: AI). First, its founder and CEO Thomas Siebel previously founded Siebel Systems, and sold it to Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) for $5.85 billion in 2006. Second, its AI algorithms -- which can either be integrated into an organization's existing software or accessed as stand-alone services -- can be used to streamline operations, cut costs, improve employee safety, and even detect financial fraud.Lastly, C3.ai was growing like a weed prior to its IPO in Dec. 2020, and its stock jumped from its offering price of $42 to $100 on its first trade. It would go on to close at an all-time high of $177.47 that same month. But today, its stock trades at about $13. It quickly lost its luster as rising interest rates drove investors away from pricier and unprofitable growth stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corpmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 165,00
|0,42%