3 Things About C3.ai That Smart Investors Know

In the artificial intelligence (AI) investments world, one company nearly always appears at the top of the search: C3.ai (NYSE: AI). With AI right in its name, it's pretty clear to investors what the company does -- or is it?C3.ai has been around for a while and has been through some different iterations as a company. Investors must know a few things about C3.ai's past that could influence whether they take a position in the stock today. Read on to find a few vital pieces of information about this company and whether the stock is worth buying today.C3.ai wasn't always known as C3.ai. In 2009, it was founded as C3 and helped its clients understand new carbon policies. Then, it changed its name to C3 energy management, as it helped its clients use energy more efficiently. Then, the company transitioned to being known as C3 IoT, indicating a shift to focusing on the Internet of Things -- a popular investing buzzword back in 2016. Finally, in 2019 C3 IoT renamed itself to C3.ai to cash in on the hype centered around AI.