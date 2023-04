3 Things About Chewy That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) has had an eventful journey in its relatively short life. It was founded in 2011 as an online retailer for pet food and other pet-related products. It was then acquired by PetSmart in 2017, launched an online pharmacy for pets the following year, and was spun off in an IPO in 2019.Chewy has impressed investors since its public debut. Between 2019 and 2022, its revenue grew at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 28%, and its gross margin expanded from 23.6% to 28%. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) turned positive in 2020, and it turned profitable on a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis in 2022.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading