|
27.02.2023 15:00:00
3 Things About Cloudflare That Smart Investors Know
The past three years have been a wild ride for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Despite remarkably consistent business results, the stock was caught up in a bull run and a bear market. Shares jumped from around $16 in early 2020 to as high as $217 in late 2021, before falling back down to $37 late in 2022. With stock price movement this drastic over a relatively short time, it's easy to forget how wonderful a business it is. Let's look at three things about Cloudflare that smart investors know.Granted, that is Cloudflare's mission statement, but it actually does do a nice job of summarizing what Cloudflare does, which is important to know as an investor. In short, the internet was not built for what it has become today. As a result, businesses everywhere are transitioning from legacy infrastructure and security systems to cloud-based solutions.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cloudflaremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Cloudflaremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cloudflare
|56,31
|0,07%