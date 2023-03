3 Things About Cloudflare That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The past three years have been a wild ride for Cloudflare (NYSE: NET). Despite remarkably consistent business results, the stock was caught up in a bull run and a bear market. Shares jumped from around $16 in early 2020 to as high as $217 in late 2021, before falling back down to $37 late in 2022. With stock price movement this drastic over a relatively short time, it's easy to forget how wonderful a business it is. Let's look at three things about Cloudflare that smart investors know.Granted, that is Cloudflare's mission statement, but it actually does do a nice job of summarizing what Cloudflare does, which is important to know as an investor. In short, the internet was not built for what it has become today. As a result, businesses everywhere are transitioning from legacy infrastructure and security systems to cloud-based solutions.Continue reading