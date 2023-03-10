|
3 Things About Costco Stock That Smart Investors Know
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a well-known stock on Wall Street. The warehouse giant joined public markets in late 1985 and has been the world's second-largest retailer (behind Walmart) for many years.Yet there's still a lot about Costco's business that many investors miss. Let's look at a few factors that make the company stand out from all of its retailing peers.A big proportion of Costco's sales are in the so-called consumer staples niche that's populated with day-to-day necessities like groceries and home cleaning supplies. That focus is one reason why the stock isn't heavily exposed to a recession as demand for these essentials remains relatively stable.Continue reading
