|
11.06.2022 13:00:00
3 Things About CrowdStrike That Smart Investors Know
The cybersecurity market is growing fast and becoming more important to companies with each passing year. Revenue generated by this industry is projected to surpass $146 billion in 2022 and grow to $212 billion by 2026. For investors looking to capitalize on this secular trend, there are plenty of choices.One that stands out is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). By developing the first cloud-native cybersecurity platform, CrowdStrike has expanded rapidly and become a leader in the industry. It has grown its revenue in every quarter as a public company, but let's take a look at some other things smart investors know about the business.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!