3 Things About CrowdStrike That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that cybercriminals are constantly looking to exploit companies' weaknesses. Breaches and ransomware come at tremendous costs. Some direct costs include data restoration, downtime, ransom payments, and security. Others are tougher to measure, like reputation hits and loss of customer confidence.Companies spend billions protecting systems and endpoints, so CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) believes it will have an addressable market of over $100 billion in the next few years. But what good is an addressable market if a company isn't prepared to take advantage of it? Let's take a look at three pillars of CrowdStrike's strategy. Continue reading