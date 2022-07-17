|
17.07.2022 14:42:00
3 Things About DigitalOcean Stock That Smart Investors Know
The market has not been kind to DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) in 2022. While the Nasdaq Composite index has dropped 28% year to date, DigitalOcean has plummeted 57%.Smart investors know that it could get worse from here because of the company's focus on a select consumer demographic. However, this specific focus has its benefits, and creates a competitive advantage that few rivals have been able to replicate. Smart investors also know that DigitalOcean has made cash flow a priority, which will be critical during an economic downturn. Let's examine these factors to see how DigitalOcean could perform over the short and long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!