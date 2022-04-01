|
01.04.2022 16:37:00
3 Things About Ginkgo Bioworks That Smart Investors Know
With its shares popping by more than 21% in a day in the aftermath of its latest earnings report, Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE: DNA) is a hot biotech company that's ripe for investment. After reporting 2021's record revenue of $314 million, a 309% rise over the prior year, it's no wonder why the stock is soaring.Ginkgo isn't a typical biotech, though. It doesn't develop medicines directly, nor does it engage in the regulatory process in the same way as a drugmaker would. Its business model is difficult to understand, but it's also why the company might be able to aggressively scale upward and deliver uncharacteristically high returns for investors.Let's examine three factors that smart investors are likely to appreciate about this stock so that you'll be able to judge whether it's a good pick for you.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!