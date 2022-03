3 Things About GoodRx That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Even the best businesses have weak quarters. But with GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) shares down more than 64% in the past year, the company's shareholders are likely to be somewhere between displeased and apoplectic after it announced mediocre fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 28.Still, appreciating the investment merit of a high-growth stock like GoodRx isn't something that can be done on the basis of short-term results alone. And seeing the nuances that other investors don't is certainly useful when it comes to getting a good return for your dollar . So let's take a look at three things that smart investors know about GoodRx -- that most people may not -- so that you'll be in a better position to judge whether it might make for a good addition to your portfolio, recent performance aside.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading