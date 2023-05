3 Things About Green Thumb Industries That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The cannabis industry doesn't look as enticing to investors as it did a few years ago. In recent years, it has struggled, owing primarily to a lack of progress toward federal legalization. Even if pot stock prices do not reflect it, the industry as a whole is dramatically expanding.Like any other emerging industry, the cannabis industry is undeniably risky. However, one advantage of nascent industries is that they are made up of companies with a lot of room for growth. According to industry experts, the cannabis market in the U.S. could grow at a compound annual rate of 14% over the next decade, reaching $40 billion by 2030. Savvy investors understand that only stable and profitable companies will likely survive this intense competition. One of them could be Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF). Let's look at why.Continue reading