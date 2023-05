3 Things About Intuitive Surgical That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With 28 years (and counting) of development and expansion, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has built quite a name for itself in the robotic-surgery market. Its state-of-the-art da Vinci Surgical Systems enable doctors to perform all sorts of minimally invasive surgeries (MIS).While the pandemic did have a short-term negative impact on elective procedures, Intuitive's revenue and net profits still managed to increase at a rapid pace over the past five years (see chart below). Its recent quarterly results offer the latest example of its outstanding success. So does the stock price rising by 14% so far in 2023 despite the uncertain economy.Continue reading