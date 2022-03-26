|
3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know
Savvy investors have undoubtedly been following the rise of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB). Starting in a college dorm room, the company formerly known as Facebook has grown to reach billions of daily active users. That massive user base is one of at least three factors intelligent investors pay attention to when evaluating Meta Platforms. The name change resulted from significant investment and a change of focus from social media to the metaverse. It's uncertain how big an effect changes in privacy controls had on the decision to invest in the metaverse. Let's look closer at each of the three factors mentioned above. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
