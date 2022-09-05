|
3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know
Savvy investors make it a point to understand the major things that are driving the revenue and profits of the companies they invest in. For investors in Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), three of those major things are the fact that it has a massive user base that advertisers want to reach, the headwinds it's experiencing from Apple's privacy changes, and the fact that Meta is spending a lot of money on the metaverse.If anything should change the direction of the aforementioned variables, it could have a meaningful impact on Meta's stock price. Continue reading
