27.05.2023 13:33:00
3 Things About Meta Platforms That Smart Investors Know
Most investors likely recognize Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) as the social media titan that reaches more than 3.8 billion people monthly through Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp. They also probably know it's struggled over the past year with Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) privacy update on iOS, which crippled its ability to craft targeted ads from third-party data, and intense competition from ByteDance's TikTok, which lured away a lot of its younger users.Meta is still a divisive stock. The bulls believe it can overcome its near-term challenges with new advertising tools and Reels' short videos, while the bears see it as an aging tech giant which is losing its relevance in a changing world. I discussed Meta's strengths and weaknesses in previous articles, but today I'll dive deeper into three other aspects of Meta's business that smart investors should also be familiar with: its VR plans, its AI ambitions, and its interest in challenging Twitter.Image source: Meta Platforms.Continue reading
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
