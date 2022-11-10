|
10.11.2022 17:00:00
3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know
Rises in the cost of living throughout 2022 have led to steep declines in consumer spending and a stock sell-off. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been one of the many affected companies, with its share price down 33% year to date.However, the company's exceedingly diversified business, with potent brands such as Windows, Azure, and Xbox, has helped it continue growing this year despite market declines. With an average 12-month price target of $296.98, 32% higher than its current stock price, Microsoft is looking increasingly attractive to those who are considering investing in the tech giant. With that said, here are three things smart investors should know about Microsoft. Continue reading
