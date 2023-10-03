|
03.10.2023 12:15:00
3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know
Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have climbed about 33% year to date, rallying investors with a growing position in artificial intelligence (AI) and a business that appears to be far less vulnerable to economic headwinds than its peers. Meanwhile, the company is one of the biggest names in software, achieving record heights with brands like Windows, Office, Azure, and LinkedIn. Despite a solid start to the year, the tech market has had a slight sell-off over the last three months. Microsoft's stock has tumbled 7% since July, with competitors like Apple and Amazon also facing declines. The dip in the market makes now an excellent time to learn more about a high-growth company like Microsoft and consider investing.So here are three things smart investors know about Microsoft. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
