03.10.2023 12:15:00

3 Things About Microsoft That Smart Investors Know

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have climbed about 33% year to date, rallying investors with a growing position in artificial intelligence (AI) and a business that appears to be far less vulnerable to economic headwinds than its peers. Meanwhile, the company is one of the biggest names in software, achieving record heights with brands like Windows, Office, Azure, and LinkedIn. Despite a solid start to the year, the tech market has had a slight sell-off over the last three months. Microsoft's stock has tumbled 7% since July, with competitors like Apple and Amazon also facing declines. The dip in the market makes now an excellent time to learn more about a high-growth company like Microsoft and consider investing.So here are three things smart investors know about Microsoft. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

22.09.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.09.23 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14.09.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.08.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.07.23 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 296,95 -2,34% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Anleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX schließt in Rot -- US-Börsen verlustreich -- DAX geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit herben Abschlägen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt übernahmen am Dienstag die Bären das Ruder. In Deutschland wurde trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es ging bergab. An der Wall Street geben die Indizes nach. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen