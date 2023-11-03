|
03.11.2023 12:35:00
3 Things About Microsoft the Smartest Investors Know
The past few years have been fraught with uncertainty for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) investors. However, following last year's beatdown, it appears the tech titan has found its way back into investors' good graces. After losing as much as 34% of its value last year, Microsoft stock has rebounded, gaining 44% so far this year (as of this writing).While the personal computing market -- which has historically made up nearly one-third of Microsoft's revenue -- has yet to rebound, the company has turned its focus to a more potent catalyst to drive future growth: artificial intelligence (AI). The ongoing paradigm shift in the technology landscape has some investors wondering what it all means for the software specialist's future. Here are a few things the smartest investors know about Microsoft.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!