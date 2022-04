3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As the biotech responsible for developing one of the world's first safe and effective messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines against the coronavirus, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is by definition a technologically sophisticated operator. What's more, its pipeline is chock-full of exciting new projects that could treat some of the world's most difficult conditions. But as smart investors know, the social utility of a business doesn't always correspond to the chances of an investment paying off. Nor does being an early leader in a breakthrough space guarantee a perpetual seat on the throne. So let's explore three high-impact things that experienced investors are likely to understand about Moderna and which are likely to shape their decisions about the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading