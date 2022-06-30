Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
30.06.2022 16:45:00
3 Things About Moderna That Smart Investors Know
Prior to the pandemic, Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was like many other small biotechs. It had a promising technology that had yet to be proven, and no products available commercially. In fact, for the full year of 2019, Moderna had only $60 million in revenue, entirely from collaborations and grants, and it posted a net loss of $514 million. While this is not uncommon for biotechs, it's a stark contrast to what was to come.As we know, Moderna's ability to rapidly produce a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus changed the financial prospects for the company and put it in a completely different position today. In the most recent quarter, Q1 of 2022, Moderna's revenue was $6.1 billion and net income was $3.7 billion. That's a far cry from the full-year results of just a few years ago.But the past is the past, and what matters is what happens next. Here are three things about Moderna that smart investors know.Continue reading
