|
03.04.2022 13:10:00
3 Things About Netflix That Smart Investors Know
There are scarcely any investors that do not know about Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). The streaming pioneer has commanded attention through its remarkable performance over the years. If you're interested in investing in Netflix, developing more than a general understanding of it would be prudent. Indeed, savvy investors probably know at least these three crucial things about Netflix: It has reached a massive scale in subscribers. Subscriber growth is slowing down. The business model delivers excellent economies of scale. Let's look closer at each factor below. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!