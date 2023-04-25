|
25.04.2023 11:10:00
3 Things About Nio That Smart Investors Know
Nio (NYSE: NIO) is one of China's fastest-growing electric vehicle makers. Between 2018 and 2022, its annual deliveries surged from 11,348 to 122,486 vehicles, representing a jaw-dropping compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 81%. Its annual revenue also grew at a CAGR of 74% during those four years.Those growth rates leave smaller American EV makers like Lucid and Rivian -- which only delivered 4,369 and 20,332 vehicles, respectively, in 2022 -- in the dust. Yet Nio's stock still tumbled along with Lucid, Rivian, and other EV makers as rising interest rates cast dark clouds over the entire sector.Nio's stock trades nearly 90% below its all-time high and looks dirt cheap at 1 time this year's sales. I recently argued that this low valuation made it a good play on China's post-pandemic recovery as well as the expansion of the EV market. But today, I'll cover three other aspects of Nio's business that smart investors should be familiar with as well. Continue reading
