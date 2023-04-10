3 Things About Novo Nordisk That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As a Danish pharma company, Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) doesn't usually get much attention from American healthcare investors. However, it's about to have its time in the Sun. Thanks to its trio of diabetes and weight-loss medicines, it's positioned to ramp up its revenue for years, potentially making its shareholders a lot wealthier along the way.But as experienced investors know, there are quite a few wrinkles with this stock, and it's important to know them so that you can set your expectations appropriately. Let's learn about three of those wrinkles right now.Novo Nordisk's claim to fame in recent years is its drug semaglutide, which is marketed under the names Wegovy, Ozempic, and Rybelsus. Originally derived from the venom of a Gila monster, semaglutide is indicated for treating diabetes as well as helping with weight loss for people diagnosed with obesity.