|
09.02.2023 16:23:00
3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know
In 2022, Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock plummeted 50%, burdened by a declining PC market. Demand for PC components still has a steep mountain to climb before it recovers, with worldwide shipments for graphics processing units (GPUs) falling 42% last year. However, Nvidia stock has managed to rally in 2023, soaring 44% since Jan. 1. Wall Street has grown bullish over its prospects in artificial intelligence (AI), a market looking increasingly likely to play a significant role in future technology. As a result, now is an excellent time to learn more about this promising tech company. Here are three things about Nvidia that smart investors know. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|203,30
|-2,61%