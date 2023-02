3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In 2022, Nvidia 's (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock plummeted 50%, burdened by a declining PC market. Demand for PC components still has a steep mountain to climb before it recovers, with worldwide shipments for graphics processing units (GPUs) falling 42% last year. However, Nvidia stock has managed to rally in 2023, soaring 44% since Jan. 1. Wall Street has grown bullish over its prospects in artificial intelligence (AI), a market looking increasingly likely to play a significant role in future technology. As a result, now is an excellent time to learn more about this promising tech company. Here are three things about Nvidia that smart investors know. Continue reading