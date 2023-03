3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have soared 60% year to date, despite reporting slowing growth last year as the macroeconomic challenges accelerated through the end of 2022. While Nvidia posted a 21% year-over-year decline in revenue last quarter, there are three things smart investors know that indicate the business is well positioned for more growth.Nvidia specializes in not only selling high-powered graphics accelerators to cloud service providers but also selling a range of products to several markets. Nvidia offers many products, such as processors, interconnects, and other networking components, software, applications, systems, and services. This gives the company multiple paths to growth across its four business segments: data center, gaming, professional visualization, and automotive.