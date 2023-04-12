|
3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors have been on a roller coaster in recent years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic led its stock to skyrocket thanks to a surge in consumer spending on tech. Then, macroeconomic headwinds caused the company's stock to plunge 50% in 2022. This year, Wall Street has grown bullish over Nvidia again, boosting its stock 85% since Jan. 1. Investors have rallied over the company's lucrative prospects in artificial intelligence (AI). The volatility of Nvidia's stock in recent years highlights the importance of holding for the long term. For instance, despite recent fluctuations, the company's stock has risen 380% in the last five years. The projected growth of markets such as AI and cloud computing makes now an excellent time to learn more about this leading chipmaker. After all, Nvidia is likely to play a crucial role in their development. Here are three things about Nvidia that smart investors know.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
