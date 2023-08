3 Things About Nvidia the Smartest Investors Know

The past few years have been a non-stop thrill ride for Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors. After record-setting sales and an all-time-high stock price in 2021, the chipmaker was ravaged by the downturn, losing more than half its value last year. The tide has turned again in 2023, and Nvidia stock has been on fire, up nearly 200%, and the year is far from over.While demand for the company's flagship graphics processing units (GPUs) fell off a cliff -- caught in the throes of an economic upheaval -- Nvidia wasn't willing to rest on its laurels and wait out the tempest. As it has always done, management was firmly focused on the next opportunity, designing the semiconductors of the future.Investors may not be fully aware of the magnitude of the opportunity ahead, as Nvidia has multiple markets to drive its future growth. Let's take a look at them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel