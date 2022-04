3 Things About Pacific Biosciences of California That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the end of March, the entire human genome was finally fully sequenced -- all 3.1 billion bonded pairs of chemical bases. Until recently, about 8% of the blueprint was missing from the effort celebrated as a full sequence in 2003. The completion could open the door to new medical breakthroughs and answer important questions about how we evolved.The three purest plays on the science are Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) -- also known as PacBio -- and Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LSE: ONT). Despite the promise, investors are steering clear of PacBio. Here's what they know and how some of the key metrics compare with those of the company's competitors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading