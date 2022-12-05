05.12.2022 14:26:00

3 Things About Palo Alto Networks Stock That Smart Investors Know

Wall Street pros can overcomplicate a bullish thesis on a stock with differing short-term and long-term outlooks or with a long list of metrics bearing questionable usefulness. But superior returns often come from a simple strategy that involves owning a mix of strong businesses for long periods of time.With that approach in mind, let's look at the main factors that make Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) an attractive stock for investors willing to take on some risk in exchange for potentially market-thumping returns through 2023 and beyond.Many tech companies are cutting back on their spending budgets today as economic growth rates slow. A shrinking digital advertising market is hurting social media companies, and even productivity software giants like Microsoft are dealing with falling demand.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Palo Alto Networks Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Palo Alto Networks Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palo Alto Networks Inc 163,86 0,17% Palo Alto Networks Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Konjunkturdaten im Blick: ATX verbucht Gewinne -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart stärker. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegt sich im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost verbuchten zum Wochenstart Aufschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen