3 Things About PepsiCo Stock That Smart Investors Know

It's one of the biggest consumer food companies around, and yet PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) is often misunderstood on Wall Street. Take the fact that the company recently raised its sales and earnings outlook for the second time in 2023 thanks to strong demand across its portfolio of snacks and beverages. Despite that positive operating picture, shares are underperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.Smart investors can look at that performance gap as an opportunity to buy a valuable business at a discount. With that idea in mind, let's look at a few factors that make PepsiCo stand out as an attractive option for your portfolio.Pepsi's growth is a bit more robust than rival Coca-Cola's right now. This past quarter, organic sales were up a blazing 13% compared to Coke's 12% boost. Sure, Coke got its gains through a healthier mix of rising sales volumes and increased prices, while Pepsi had to rely solely on price hikes. But Pepsi is still winning market share across several key niches, from snacks to breakfast foods to sodas to sports drinks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel