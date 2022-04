3 Things About Pfizer That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As one of the world's most discussed businesses, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) needs little introduction. Thanks to sales of its coronavirus vaccine, Comirnaty, and its antiviral drug for coronavirus infections, Paxlovid, Pfizer's top line has positively exploded, with its trailing 12-month revenue popping by more than 99% over the last three years, reaching a total of $81.2 billion.But smart investors probably don't rate the chances of it repeating that performance very highly over the next three years. Still, there is (at least) one factor that might encourage them to hold on to their shares anyway. Let's investigate.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading