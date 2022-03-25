|
25.03.2022 12:35:00
3 Things About Pinduoduo That Smart Investors Know
Pinduoduo's (NASDAQ: PDD) stock recently rallied after the Chinese e-commerce company posted its fourth-quarter report on March 21.Its revenue rose 3% year over year to 27.23 billion yuan ($4.27 billion), which missed analysts' estimates by $440 million. However, it posted an adjusted net profit of 8.44 billion yuan ($1.33 billion), compared to a net loss of 184.5 million yuan a year ago, and its adjusted earnings of $0.92 per ADS crushed analysts' expectations by $0.55.That earnings beat deflated the bearish belief that Pinduoduo would struggle to generate sustainable profits from its discount marketplace. It also indicated its beaten-down stock, which was cut in half over the past six months amid China's unpredictable crackdown on its top tech companies, could be undervalued at three times this year's sales.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!