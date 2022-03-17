|
3 Things About Roblox That Smart Investors Know
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) was one of the hottest new growth stocks of 2021. The gaming platform company went public via a direct listing last March with a reference price of $45 per share. Its stock started trading at $64.50, then eventually hit an all-time high of $134.72 last November.Roblox initially attracted a lot of attention because it was wildly popular with tween creators and players. The pandemic also generated fierce tailwinds as more students stayed home and spent more time on the platform.A lineup of Roblox avatars. Image source: Roblox.Continue reading
