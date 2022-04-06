|
3 Things About Roblox That Smart Investors Know
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is having a challenging year so far in 2022. The stock is down 51% year to date as the business copes with the headwinds of economic reopening. The company thrived at the pandemic onset when millions of kids were sent home for remote learning, and extracurricular activities were canceled. Now that students are going back to the classroom and entertainment options are increasing outside the home, engagement is falling. That trend is among at least three factors that savvy investors know about Roblox. The other two are that it outsources content development, and that it's able to generate strong cash flow even though losses are mounting on the bottom line. RBLX data by YChartsContinue reading
