|
24.02.2022 12:35:00
3 Things About Roku That Smart Investors Know
Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) stock has declined nearly 80% after hitting an all-time high of $490.76 per share last July. The streaming device and platform company generated robust growth throughout the pandemic as more people stayed at home and watched streaming videos, but that momentum fizzled out as lockdown measures were relaxed.As Roku's growth decelerated, it started to struggle with supply chain headwinds -- which throttled its device sales, forced it to absorb the higher costs, and reduced its platform-based ad sales to affected industries. Meanwhile, inflation, rising interest rates, and other macroeconomic threats have sparked a hasty retreat from pricier growth stocks like Roku.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!