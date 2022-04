3 Things About Roku That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The dramatic fall of streaming company Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) continues; shares are now down more than 70% over the past year. Drops this big can be stressful, and investors might wonder what the future holds for the company.Understanding how a company sells simple products like chocolate or soda is one thing, but some businesses are more complex, and investors can misunderstand them.Roku seems to fall into this category, which might help explain the stock's struggles in this turbulent market. Here are three things savvy investors know about Roku that could help you consider a potential investment.Continue reading