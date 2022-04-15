15.04.2022 17:37:00

3 Things About Snap That Smart Investors Know

Savvy investors in Snap (NYSE: SNAP) may not know every detail about the company, but they know at least these three things: Snap is home to hundreds of millions of daily active users globally. The vast majority of those users are in an age group coveted by marketers. And finally, smart investors know that Snap is facing headwinds from privacy changes that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made to its IOS. Keep reading for a detailed look into each of the items mentioned above and insight into which of those factors is playing the most prominent role in influencing the stock price lately. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Analysen

17.11.21 Snap Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.10.20 Snap buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.20 Snap buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.10.20 Snap Outperform RBC Capital Markets
21.07.20 Snap buy Deutsche Bank AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Snap Inc. (Snapchat) 31,06 0,00% Snap Inc. (Snapchat)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX geht mit Gewinnen ins Osterwochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich vor dem Osterwochenende in der Gewinnzone. Anleger in Deutschland griffen nach den EZB-Beschlüssen beherzter zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen