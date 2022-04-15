Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
3 Things About Snap That Smart Investors Know
Savvy investors in Snap (NYSE: SNAP) may not know every detail about the company, but they know at least these three things: Snap is home to hundreds of millions of daily active users globally. The vast majority of those users are in an age group coveted by marketers. And finally, smart investors know that Snap is facing headwinds from privacy changes that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) made to its IOS. Keep reading for a detailed look into each of the items mentioned above and insight into which of those factors is playing the most prominent role in influencing the stock price lately. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
|17.11.21
|Snap Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|Snap buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.10.20
|Snap Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.07.20
|Snap buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
