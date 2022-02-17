|
17.02.2022 17:15:00
3 Things About Teladoc That Smart Investors Know
If you've ever used telemedicine, there's a good chance it's been provided by none other than Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC). With a market cap of around $11.5 billion, the company is a leader in this space, and its meteoric growth during the early phase of the pandemic is no small part of the reason why it's prominent today.As an investment, the case for Teladoc is quite simple: People who used telehealth during the pandemic are unlikely to want to switch back entirely to in-person care as it's less convenient. Still, it remains to be seen whether a business model like Teladoc's is capable of being successful when costs are high and consumers can freely choose between different modalities and providers.To understand these issues a bit more, let's examine three things smart investors know -- and that anyone looking at Teladoc should consider.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!