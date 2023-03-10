|
10.03.2023 11:12:00
3 Things About Tesla That Smart Investors Know
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is emerging as one of the iconic brands in the world. The company's 51% growth in revenue last year, which came on top of the worst year for auto sales in more than a decade, speaks volumes about its brand power. But this strong performance didn't help the stock. Investors can blame an expensive valuation but also Tesla's price cuts on certain models, which have analysts concerned about margins and whether demand will hold up in a recession. After jumping 52% year to date, the stock is still down from the year-ago highs. But these concerns pale in comparison to more-important competitive strengths for the company. Let's look at three aspects of Tesla's business that smart investors know will ultimately grow value for shareholders.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!