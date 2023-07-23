|
23.07.2023 13:00:00
3 Things About Tesla That Smart Investors Know
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is up 115% this year and has been one of the best-performing stocks of 2023. Over the last 10 years, shares skyrocketed a mind-blowing 3,970%. This type of performance wouldn't be possible if the business wasn't posting tremendous growth. Tesla has been a leader in the industry for electric vehicles (EV), and unsurprisingly, it commands a premium valuation today. The stock currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 77. If this doesn't discourage you from wanting to become a shareholder, then perhaps it's a good idea to learn more about the company. With that being said, here are three things that smart investors know about Tesla. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!