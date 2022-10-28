|
28.10.2022 12:25:00
3 Things About Texas Instruments That Smart Investors Know
When it comes to semiconductor companies, few are as well run as Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN). The company's capital allocation strategies are second to none, and the company continues to post strong quarterly results.It reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and there are three things savvy investors must know about this company while examining the earnings results. If you keep these items in mind, it'll be clear what investors should do with the stock.Texas Instruments isn't satisfied with being the go-to company for analog and embedded semiconductors used in nearly every digital product. Instead, it will heavily invest in its U.S. manufacturing capabilities by spending $3.5 billion annually through 2025 and 10% of revenue from 2026 to 2030. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!