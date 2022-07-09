|
09.07.2022 13:37:00
3 Things About Tilray Brands That Smart Investors Know
As one of the marijuana industry's biggest multinational operators, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a complicated company. It's engaged in multiple lines of business from cannabis to beer, and its cultivation facilities and retail outlets are spread across the world to take advantage of different regulatory and tax regimes. And to top it off, over the last year its shares have fallen by a face-melting 81.2%, which complicates the question of whether to invest, to say the least.Moving forward, the company faces a new mix of headwinds and tailwinds that make it unlikely to retread its past trajectory. Let's examine three of the most important factors that smart investors are aware of so that you'll have the information you need to decide whether it's a good idea to sell your shares or whether it might be more favorable to pick up a few more. Tilray's main focus is the Canadian recreational cannabis market, where its portfolio of brands have widespread distribution and strong positioning in multiple product and value segments. And while it's a leader in its home market, it isn't as dominant as it once was. Thanks to scrappy and often privately held marijuana companies, it's experiencing pressure to chop prices to remain competitive.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tilray (ex Aphria)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tilray (ex Aphria)
|3,39
|-3,21%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarktdaten stärker als erwartet: ATX verabschiedet sich fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich positiv
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss vor dem Wochenende fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchte ebenfalls Gewinne. Der Dow Jones wechselte häufig das Vorzeichen. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.