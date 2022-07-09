3 Things About Tilray Brands That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As one of the marijuana industry's biggest multinational operators, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is a complicated company. It's engaged in multiple lines of business from cannabis to beer, and its cultivation facilities and retail outlets are spread across the world to take advantage of different regulatory and tax regimes. And to top it off, over the last year its shares have fallen by a face-melting 81.2%, which complicates the question of whether to invest, to say the least.Moving forward, the company faces a new mix of headwinds and tailwinds that make it unlikely to retread its past trajectory. Let's examine three of the most important factors that smart investors are aware of so that you'll have the information you need to decide whether it's a good idea to sell your shares or whether it might be more favorable to pick up a few more. Tilray's main focus is the Canadian recreational cannabis market, where its portfolio of brands have widespread distribution and strong positioning in multiple product and value segments. And while it's a leader in its home market, it isn't as dominant as it once was. Thanks to scrappy and often privately held marijuana companies, it's experiencing pressure to chop prices to remain competitive.Continue reading