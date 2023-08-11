|
11.08.2023 15:30:00
3 Things About Tilray Brands That Smart Investors Know
With its stock up by 85% in the last 30 days alone, the global marijuana magnate Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is on a hot streak, to say the least. Between the start of a bounceback in the North American marijuana market, the end of the bear market, and big strategic plays, this company is quickly shedding the afflictions that kept its stock in decline over the last few years. But there are a lot of ins and outs to be aware of with this company, and its multiple lines of business and multiple geographical segments can make it hard to unpack everything important. So let's investigate three things that smart investors likely appreciate about Tilray that other investors may not yet fully know. After a period of stagnation and decline, Tilray's cannabis revenue is finally starting to grow with gusto again. Per its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2023, its cannabis sales rose by 21% to reach $64 million. For reference, its top line for the quarter was $184 million. Furthermore, its cannabis gross margin is recovering robustly, reaching 61% on a non-adjusted basis. So wise investors know that actual earnings growth is getting closer and closer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
