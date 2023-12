3 Things About Toast the Smartest Investors Know

The past few years have been a non-stop thrill ride for Toast (NYSE: TOST) investors. The stock made its debut to much fanfare in September 2021 and soared 56% on its first day of trading. The celebration was short-lived, however, as the onset of the downturn just weeks later punished the stock, which shed as much as 80% of its value in the months that followed.Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, Toast has continued to execute on its mandate to transform the restaurant industry with technology. You wouldn't know it by looking at the stock price, but the business has continued to thrive, expanding its customer base, increasing sales, and paring its losses.A quick look at Toast 's unique platform, its large and growing opportunity, and its growth story hint at the company's vast potential. Here are three things about Toast the smartest investors know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel