3 Things About Trulieve Cannabis That Smart Investors Know

After a rollercoaster ride over the last few years, the marijuana industry no longer seems enticing to investors. The lack of progress toward U.S. federal legalization, and lower retail and wholesale prices for the raw marijuana flower leading to lower corporate profitability, have pushed cannabis stock prices even lower. However, savvy investors recognize that every growing industry goes through hiccups and eventually settles down, with the strongest businesses going to eventual profitability.Not surprisingly, investing in cannabis stocks requires patience and a strong appetite for risk. Investors with longer investment horizons and higher risk appetites are usually unconcerned with short-term fluctuations. Instead, in periods of market volatility, they usually end up buying stocks in sound businesses cheaply. Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), a Florida-based cannabis multi-state operator, is one such business that has shown promise with its latest results, despite its stock being down 88% over the last two years. Let's look at three reasons Trulieve has a good investment case now.Rising inflation, increased competition, and supply/demand imbalances all had an effect on revenue for most domestic cannabis growers last year. The good news is that marijuana demand remains high, and Trulieve's latest annual results demonstrate this.