|
22.10.2022 13:51:00
3 Things About Waste Management Stock Smart Investors Know
Waste Management (NYSE: WM) is known for being a stable stalwart, allowing the company to see steady returns despite the tumultuous economic climate. Shares of the company are down only 3% year to date, which is better performance than even the Dow Jones Industrial Average -- an index known for being less volatile than other major indices.Waste Management often gets written off as a boring company, but some investors may be overlooking a few facts showing that Waste Management might not be as "boring" a stock as many may think. While Waste Management's business isn't building the latest innovative technology, its strength in the space and its shareholder-friendly actions are rather exciting. Additionally, there might be more expansion in store for the industry, which Waste Management looks poised to capitalize on as the leader. Here's why you might want to look harder at this safe stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!