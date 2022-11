3 Things About Zoom Stock That Smart Investors Know

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM) stock has fallen out of Wall Street's good graces in 2022. Many investors are worried that the digital communications specialist's best days are behind it now that the world is settling back into more normal work patterns as the need for social distancing appears to have receded.That assessment helps explain why Zoom's stock is trailing a down market by such a wide margin this year. But it doesn't capture the whole story for this promising company, which is capturing a large share of business in the ongoing shift toward flexible work.A few factors make Zoom stand out to me as an attractive investment.Continue reading