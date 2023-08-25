|
25.08.2023 13:43:00
3 Things About Zoom That Smart Investors Know
Even widely followed stocks tend to surprise Wall Street analysts from time to time. Short-term growth projections are imprecise, to say the least, and demand trends are always shifting due to things like economic factors, competitive pressures, and corporate strategies.But there are some things investors can feel confident about regarding a tech business like Zoom (NASDAQ: ZM). Let's look at three of these concrete factors that drive long-term returns for this tech communications specialist.Zoom's annual sales were close to $600 million before the pandemic struck and then quickly shot up to over $4 billion. But that demand surge is over now that social distancing efforts have ended. Growth in 2023 is likely to be around 2%, in fact, compared to 7% last year and 55% in fiscal 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!