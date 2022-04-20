|
20.04.2022 14:05:00
3 Things About Zoom Video Communications That Smart Investors Know
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has undoubtedly attracted the attention of some smart investors over the years. The company was already growing fast before the coronavirus outbreak, but the pandemic put fuel on the fire. The savvy investors that follow Zoom know these three things about the business: It is a colossal pandemic winner, revenue growth is decelerating, and it earns solid profits and cash flow. Let's look closer at each aspect in more detail. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
