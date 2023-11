3 Things About Zoom Video Stock That Smart Investors Know

Zoom Video Communications' (NASDAQ: ZM) business was among the biggest beneficiaries of early pandemic demand changes. Its video communications platform became essential at a time when in-person meetings just weren't possible. Its annual sales soared to over $4 billion last year from around $700 million in 2019.Those high-growth days are over now. Most Wall Street pros expect Zoom's sales to fall slightly this fiscal year, in fact. But smart investors know that it pays to look beyond short-term fluctuations and focus on a company's broader potential.So let's review three reasons smart investors should be cautiously optimistic about this software-as-a-service specialist.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel